Faith Evans remembers Notorious BIG 20 years after his death
A New York Democrat honored the Notorious B.I.G. on the House floor Thursday, remembering the popular rapper also known as Biggie Smalls on the 20th anniversary of his mysterious murder. In efforts to celebrate and honor the late rapper, his dear friend Diddy kicked off a social media campaign inviting fans to post their favorite Biggie versus using the hashtag, #WeMissYouBIG .
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb '17
|Raplover1993
|1
