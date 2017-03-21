Emmy-Winning BIOGRAPHY Franchise Returns to A+E Networks This Spring

The iconic, genre-defining series which won countless industry awards, BIOGRAPHY is returning to A+E Networks after five years as a re-imagined global, linear and digital non-fiction franchise. The Emmy Award-winning "Biography," which will focus on meaningful events or personalities and their impact on our culture, will begin to roll out on A&E, HISTORY and Lifetime domestically and internationally across all platforms beginning this spring.

