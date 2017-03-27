Eminem's daughter Hailie is so grown up - see the stunning pictures
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Mathers is remembered to hundreds of fans as the sweet little girl inspiring some of the rappers most influential songs throughout the late 90s and early 2000s - now at university, see just how much she has grown up! Eminem's beloved daughter Hailie Mathers is all grown up! After her dad shot to fame as a rapper back in the late nineties, Hailie, then just a little girl, was made a household name through her dad's music, with him dedicating many of his songs, including Mockingbird and Hailie's Song, to his adored daughter. Now, at the age of 21, Hailie is a university student, studying at the Michigan State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Saraaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|6,193
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Sat
|Hillary got thumped
|17
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Mar 25
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC