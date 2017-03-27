Eminem's daughter Hailie is so grown up - see the stunning pictures

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Mathers is remembered to hundreds of fans as the sweet little girl inspiring some of the rappers most influential songs throughout the late 90s and early 2000s - now at university, see just how much she has grown up! Eminem's beloved daughter Hailie Mathers is all grown up! After her dad shot to fame as a rapper back in the late nineties, Hailie, then just a little girl, was made a household name through her dad's music, with him dedicating many of his songs, including Mockingbird and Hailie's Song, to his adored daughter. Now, at the age of 21, Hailie is a university student, studying at the Michigan State University.

