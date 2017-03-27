Eminem's Daughter Hailie, 21, Looks T...

Eminem's Daughter Hailie, 21, Looks Totally Grown Up and Super Fit Now -- See the Stunning Pics

Read more: ETonline

Eminem brought his beloved daughter into fame by often name-checking her in songs -- including "Hailie's Song" and "Mockingbird -- while being one of the biggest rappers alive. And now that the often-referenced young woman is [now] 21-years-old, it can still be a little jarring for those of us who grew up with his music to see her, well... as an adult! "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day," the Michigan State University student captioned a super fit Instagram photo, complete with her adorable dog.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,740

