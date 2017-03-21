Elton John Couldn't Find Any Rap While Record Shopping In Canada [News]
The iconic English singer is visiting the Canadian city to perform a two-night stint over Friday and Saturday, and he used some of his downtime to go record shopping at Beat Street Records. Manager Lindsay Tomchyshen told CBC, "I came in from the back and there was Elton John standing there with his two bodyguards, digging through records."
