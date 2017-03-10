DX Digest: Migos Shreds In "What The Price" While Nicki Minaj & Lil...

The DX Digest for Thursday finds Migos asking "What The Price" and David Guetta teaming up with Nicki Minaj and bringing Lil Wayne along for the ride for "Light My Body Up." From there, Faith Evans and the late Notorious B.I.G.'s duet "Ten Wife Commandments," an incredible jazz-infused track from Maurice Brown and Talib Kweli, and Belly's video for "Consuela" featuring Young Thug round out the top five.

