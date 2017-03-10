DX Digest: Migos Shreds In "What The ...

DX Digest: Migos Shreds In "What The Price" While Nicki Minaj & Lil...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

The DX Digest for Thursday finds Migos asking "What The Price" and David Guetta teaming up with Nicki Minaj and bringing Lil Wayne along for the ride for "Light My Body Up." From there, Faith Evans and the late Notorious B.I.G.'s duet "Ten Wife Commandments," an incredible jazz-infused track from Maurice Brown and Talib Kweli, and Belly's video for "Consuela" featuring Young Thug round out the top five.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 9 hr Hillary got thumped 12
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Wed Wildchild 9
Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07) Tue Dmont 1,055
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... Mar 20 newguy 1
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Mar 19 Lit AJ 6,191
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb '17 Charlie 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC