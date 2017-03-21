DX Digest: Ice-T & T.I. Mash It Up On "Kimmel" While Raekwon Remixes...
Tuesday's version of the DX Digest puts a live performance from Ice-T and T.I. on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the top slot while Raekwon's remix of "This Is What It Comes Too" with fellow Wu-Tang alum Ghostface Killah understandably comes in at a close second. Elsewhere on the list, Mike WiLL Made-It's rollout of Ransom 2 continues with "Come Down" featuring Rae Sremmurd and Chief Keef, and Tyler The Creator gives fans a sneak peek at a conversation he has with Frank Ocean in a clip of the Cherry Bomb documentary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|15 hr
|Dmont
|1,055
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mon
|spud
|4
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mon
|newguy
|1
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Lit AJ
|6,191
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC