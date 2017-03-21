DX Digest: Ice-T & T.I. Mash It Up On...

DX Digest: Ice-T & T.I. Mash It Up On "Kimmel" While Raekwon Remixes...

Tuesday's version of the DX Digest puts a live performance from Ice-T and T.I. on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the top slot while Raekwon's remix of "This Is What It Comes Too" with fellow Wu-Tang alum Ghostface Killah understandably comes in at a close second. Elsewhere on the list, Mike WiLL Made-It's rollout of Ransom 2 continues with "Come Down" featuring Rae Sremmurd and Chief Keef, and Tyler The Creator gives fans a sneak peek at a conversation he has with Frank Ocean in a clip of the Cherry Bomb documentary.

