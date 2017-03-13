DX Digest: Big Sean & Mike WiLL Made-It "On The Come Up" & Snoop Dogg ...
With Friday right around the corner, the DX Digest for Thursday preps the weekend's festivities with Mike WiLL Made-It and Big Sean's collaborative track, "On The Come Up," taking the top honors while a preview of Snoop Dogg's GGN episode featuring Lil Yachty sits in the second slot. Wiz Khalifa on tour, Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko talking "Drama" and Khalid and The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are closely behind.
