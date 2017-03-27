Drake makes US chart history

Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Drake has set a new US chart record by having 24 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. The 30-year-old rap star has also surpassed Lil Wayne for having the most hits among soloists in the chart's 58-year history, with 154, following the success of his most-recent album 'More Life'.

