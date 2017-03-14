Donald Trump's Lawyer Snaps On Rapper Snoop Dogg Over "Assassination" Video

Snoop Dogg is receiving some backlash for his controversial video, in which he shoots a Donald Trump look-alike. Snoop Dogg's video for "Lavender" featuring Kaytranadaha, been drawing the wrath of a variety Republicans, since it was released on March 12. Snoop's "Lavender" video features the rapper caught in a world of evil clowns, which features President Trump as the main protagonist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.