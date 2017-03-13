Dominic Monaghan Raps Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' Like a Karaoke Champ: Watch
Leighton Meester and Dominic Monaghan chat with James Corden during The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 13, 2017. In a clip from Monday night's edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden, actor Dominic Monaghan gets super real about his love for MC Hammer and Vanilla Ice .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb '17
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC