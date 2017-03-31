Director Claims Suge Knight and His Attorney Confirm Theory In Fatal Shooting Of Rapper Tupac Shakur
Former Death Row Records CEO Marion "Suge" Knight has allegedly authenticated some volatile information in the upcoming documentary "Tupac Assassination: Battle For Compton." According to reps for the film, Suge's criminal lawyer has confirmed a new theory offered up in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot on the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.
