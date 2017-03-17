Did This Is Us' Jack Ask for Beating? Should Kimmel Host...
Did This Is Us ' Jack Ask for Beating? Should Kimmel Host Bachelor Rehash? Loose Lips on NCIS ? And More Qs! We've got questions, and you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about shows including The Vampire Diaries , The Bachelor , This Is Us and NCIS ! Was The Vampire's Diaries ' heavy focus on the afterlife in its series finale oddly Lost -like? And what's with the blotty ink on Klaus' check? And could the tiny "EN" in "OFTEN" look any more like a last-minute addition to "OFT"? Event though last week's Grimm was about an elderly couple we hadn't known before, wasn't that sad ending oddly affecting? Also, we know Eve is now a hybrid of the Eve/Juliette personalities, but doesn't it seem like the old Juliette is back? Once Upon a Time 's Regina can poof away an entire Sheriff of Nottingham, but she can't heal Wish Robin's cut right there ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at TVLine.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC