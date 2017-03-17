Did This Is Us ' Jack Ask for Beating? Should Kimmel Host Bachelor Rehash? Loose Lips on NCIS ? And More Qs! We've got questions, and you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about shows including The Vampire Diaries , The Bachelor , This Is Us and NCIS ! Was The Vampire's Diaries ' heavy focus on the afterlife in its series finale oddly Lost -like? And what's with the blotty ink on Klaus' check? And could the tiny "EN" in "OFTEN" look any more like a last-minute addition to "OFT"? Event though last week's Grimm was about an elderly couple we hadn't known before, wasn't that sad ending oddly affecting? Also, we know Eve is now a hybrid of the Eve/Juliette personalities, but doesn't it seem like the old Juliette is back? Once Upon a Time 's Regina can poof away an entire Sheriff of Nottingham, but she can't heal Wish Robin's cut right there ... (more)

