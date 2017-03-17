Did This Is Us' Jack Ask for Beating?...

Did This Is Us' Jack Ask for Beating? Should Kimmel Host...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TVLine

Did This Is Us ' Jack Ask for Beating? Should Kimmel Host Bachelor Rehash? Loose Lips on NCIS ? And More Qs! We've got questions, and you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about shows including The Vampire Diaries , The Bachelor , This Is Us and NCIS ! Was The Vampire's Diaries ' heavy focus on the afterlife in its series finale oddly Lost -like? And what's with the blotty ink on Klaus' check? And could the tiny "EN" in "OFTEN" look any more like a last-minute addition to "OFT"? Event though last week's Grimm was about an elderly couple we hadn't known before, wasn't that sad ending oddly affecting? Also, we know Eve is now a hybrid of the Eve/Juliette personalities, but doesn't it seem like the old Juliette is back? Once Upon a Time 's Regina can poof away an entire Sheriff of Nottingham, but she can't heal Wish Robin's cut right there ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TVLine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... 12 hr tomin cali 2
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb '17 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb '17 Alex Lamouelle 520
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC