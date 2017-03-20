Detroit Rapper Esham Releases Debut Single 'Trust No One' From New Album SCRIBBLE
Detroit rapper Esham releases new single "Trust No One" today via Reel Life Productions, an independent record label founded in 1988 by Esham and his older brother, James. The track arrives in advance of Scribble, set for release on May 26, 2017.
