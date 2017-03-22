Democratic Congressman Honors Dead Rapper Then Does UNTHINKABLE On House Floor! [WATCH]
The House of Representatives used to be an esteemed body of leaders, not a platform for celebrating gang bangers and hip hop thugs. Boy, things have changed and not for the better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb '17
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC