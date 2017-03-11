David Guetta's 'Light My Body Up' Fea...

David Guetta's 'Light My Body Up' Features Remy Ma Diss By Nicki Minaj

David Guetta has just launched his first single of the year with a little help from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne . 'Light My Body Up' is a provocative club anthem, and even includes yet another strike out at Remy Ma by Nicki herself.

