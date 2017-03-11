David Guetta's 'Light My Body Up' Features Remy Ma Diss By Nicki Minaj
David Guetta has just launched his first single of the year with a little help from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne . 'Light My Body Up' is a provocative club anthem, and even includes yet another strike out at Remy Ma by Nicki herself.
