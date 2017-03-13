Coolio: I will be taking shoes and je...

Coolio: I will be taking shoes and jewellery off for next UK gig

Rapper Coolio has said he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mingling with the audience at his upcoming UK show, after claims he was previously robbed at a British university gig. The C U When U Get There singer will join stars such as Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa and Young MC for the UK leg of the I Love The 90's tour in September, which will bring some of the era's best-known names in rap, hip-hop and R&B back to the stage for six shows.

