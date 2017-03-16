CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump...

CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Bad as 'You Lie' Against Obama

11 hrs ago Read more: NewsBusters.org

Appearing as a guest on Wednesday's CNN Tonight , comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell declared that he was "more offended" by Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouting, "You lie!" at President Barack Obama than he was at the depiction of President Donald Trump being shot at, during a discussion of Snoop Dogg's controversial rap video. Host Don Lemon oddly proclaimed that he was not bothered by the video "except for the gun part where he shoots," even though that scene is the primary reason people are criticizing it.

Chicago, IL

