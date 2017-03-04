Chris Brown brings 'The Party' to the Q in AprilThe tour also...

Celebrating some of the biggest names in music today, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling, singer-songwriter Chris Brown brings "The Party" to cities across North America this summer with The Party Tour. Produced by Live Nation, The Party Tour features 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G for 33-nights of soul-baring performances, and an all-star set for a two hours-plus powerhouse show each night.

