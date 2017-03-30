Check Out The Rappers Heading To WrestleMania 33
He will be performing his latest hit, "Options" with Stephen Marley. Then Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis will join them to perform "GreenLight", the WrestleMania 33's theme song.
