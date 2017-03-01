Chance The Rapper joins 2017 Essence ...

Chance The Rapper joins 2017 Essence lineup

Grammy Award-winning Chicago rapper Chance The Rapper is headed back to New Orleans for 2017's Essence Festival , joining a lineup with previously announced artists Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Solange, among others. The 23rd annual festival returns to the Superdome June 29-July 2. Also joining the lineup are No Limit Records alums Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk the Shocker as well as BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Elle Varner, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Kelly Price, Leela James and Rhonda Ross .

Chicago, IL

