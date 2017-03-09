Chance the Rapper: 10 hip-hop stars w...

Chance the Rapper: 10 hip-hop stars who spit hot charity

Chance the Rapper met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner last week to discuss money for Chicago Public Schools, and the half-hour meeting left the three-time Grammy winner feeling a little empty. But rather than limit his activism to groaning, the 23-year-old public school product instead announced he was giving $1 million to Chicago schools and his charity, SocialWorks, would give $10,000 for every additional $100,000 raised.

