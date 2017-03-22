Buku goes out with a bang in 2017

Buku goes out with a bang in 2017

Read more: NOLA.com

The 2017 Buku Music and Art Project kicked off its second and final day Saturday , bringing thousands more to Mardi Gras World for its combination of electric, rap and indie music. Now in its 6th year, Buku drew an eclectic, star-studded lineup for its second day, ranging from rapper Anime, to a Saint Heron showcase and EDM star Deadmau5.

