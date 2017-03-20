Body Count Video Premiere Of 'Black Hoodie' [News]
"Black Hoodie" is a song featured on their "Bloodlust" album which will be released on March 31st via Century Media Records. "Black Hoodie" is a song featured on their "Bloodlust" album which will be released on March 31st via Century Media Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|12 hr
|Frogface Kate
|13
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|jenjen
|6,192
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC