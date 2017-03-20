Bad Boy Records President James Cruz Speaks On Honoring The Notorious ...

On Saturday , My Mixtapez partnered with Jordan Brand to bring a special activation to Austin, TX during the music portion of SXSW. While festival-goers were happily strolling through 6th street, they were able to come inside the My Mixtapez House for this exclusive Biggie art installation, which revealed never-before-seen photos of the Hip Hop legend, provided by The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.