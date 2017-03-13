Audio Interview: Ice-T Talks Bloodrunners, Bill Paxton, Body Counta and Leprechaun

Rap legend and actor Ice-T dishes on his many film roles and his new album in this exclusive audio interview Iconic rap pioneer Ice-T is an artist who has led many lives and a man who always follows his muse, for better or worse. After being instrumental in inventing the sub-genre known as "gangsta rap", Ice-T parlayed his profile as a musician into that of a noted actor in films like Mario Van Peebles' New Jack City , Walter Hill's Trespass , Ernest Dickerson's Surviving the Game , Rachel Talalay's Tank Girl and, most prominently, with his long-running role on TV's hit series Law & Order: SVU .

