Auction Site Sued by Afeni Shakur Estate Over Tupac Valuables
Auction site Moments in Time has been hit with several lawsuits from the estate of Afeni Shakur, the late mother of late rapper Tupac after his valuables were put up for sale. According to documents obtained by Billboard, the estate's attorney, Howard King, filed three lawsuits -- the first batch of several -- against the rapper's former manager, his former production partner and Moments in Time for distributing so-called memorabilia and audio-visual works without the rights to ownership and sell.
