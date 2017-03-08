Atlanta news team honors The Notorious B.I.G. with unique...
It's been 20 years since the world lost The Notorious B.I.G., and WSB-TV's Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum found a clever way to honor the rap legend Thursday morning. The duo worked some slick references to Biggie into their morning traffic report on the anniversary of the rapper's death on March 9, 1997.
