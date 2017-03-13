Ask Billboard: 'Rockabye' & A History of Charted Nursery Rhymes
Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to [email protected] . Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, tweet @gthot20 So glad that Clean Bandit 's "Rockabye" has made it into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 , leaping 24-9 on the March 25-dated chart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC