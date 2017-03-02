Anderson .Paak doesn't fit easy categ...

Anderson .Paak doesn't fit easy categorization

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Anderson .Paak, left, Q-Tip and Phife Dawg, from A Tribe Called Quest, performed at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. .Paak guested on A Tribe Called Quest's 2016 album. Anderson .Paak, the songwriter, singer, rapper and drummer who was born Brandon Paak Anderson, didn't mind being nominated for a best new artist Grammy - even though his 2016 release, "Malibu," placed him about five albums into his recording career.

