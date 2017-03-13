Americans open to legal status, citizenship for illegal immigrants: Poll
There are 2 comments on the Washington Times story from 16 hrs ago, titled Americans open to legal status, citizenship for illegal immigrants: Poll. In it, Washington Times reports that:
Most Americans think the U.S. government should deport illegal immigrants living in the country who have been convicted of other crimes, but also say the government should develop plans to allow some to gain legal status or U.S. citizenship, according to a poll released Friday. Seventy-eight percent said the government should attempt to deport all illegal immigrants in the U.S. who have been convicted of other crimes while living here, according to the CNN/ORC poll .
"90 percent said they would support a bill allowing a path to U.S. citizenship for illegal aliens who have been in the country for a number of years, hold a job, speak English, and are willing to pay back taxes."
And will this discourage or encourage more illegal aliens to enter the US?
Who are the people being polled? The US will turn into a country of criminals when the inmates run the prison.
There is already a path to US citizenship for those willing to follow the law, screw everybody else.
nonsense,trump getting elected proves it.
