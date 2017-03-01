American rap star invites Irvine's answer to Eminem on to stage for performance
Lamy was plucked from a sell-out crowd in Glasgow last week by the American rapper to showcase his skills in front of hundreds of fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC