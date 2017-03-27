a You cana t serve a security guard. You cana t serve the maid or the gardener.a
On real life's mean streets, no one in his right mind would take on Bryan "Birdman" Williams, the gangsta rap mogul whose talent stable once included Lil Wayne , Drake , Nicky Minaj and Young Thug. But a courtroom is hardly real life, so Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Smith shot down Birdman in such a spectacular fashion the other day that the founder of Cash Money Records decided to run to the local appeals court.
