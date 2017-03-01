Wu-Tang Affiliated Rapper Who Posted Penis Pic Declares, - I...
Roxx, the Wu-Tang Clan affiliated rapper who posted a picture of his penis earlier this month to refute media reports that he had cut it off, has announced that he's on the singles market and considering offers for a romantic companion. Roxx , who's affiliated with hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan via membership in Killa Beez, sued TMZ Productions and others in March 2016, alleging that an April 2014 report claimed that Johnson "was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after he cut off his penis and then jumped off a second story balcony."
