Wisconsin man gets over 3-year sentence in finger amputation

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest last year to cutting off a woman's finger as part of a ritual to honor a fellow rap music fan. A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.

