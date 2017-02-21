Wisconsin man gets over 3-year senten...

Wisconsin man gets over 3-year sentence in finger amputation

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest last year to cutting off a woman's finger as part of a ritual to honor a fellow rap music fan. A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.

Chicago, IL

