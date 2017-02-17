Why Ice Cube's Fist Fight Character Isn't Just Another Angry Dude, According To Ice Cube
Ice Cube is no stranger to playing a character with a short fuse. Even when starring in comedies, the famous musician-turned-actor is well known for taking on roles that have some anger issues that they should probably work on sorting out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC