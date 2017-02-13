What you didn't hear at the Grammys: ...

What you didn't hear at the Grammys: Music sales peaked in 1999

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the 59th Grammy Awards. His album is only available for streaming on Apple Music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Mon Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Jan 25 lolodlololol 6,190
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC