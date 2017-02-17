Watch Parquet Courts, Bun B's Upbeat 'Captive of the Sun' Lyric Video
Parquet Courts and Bun B have premiered the studio version of "Captive of the Sun" following its late-night debut last summer. Parquet Courts and Bun B unveiled the studio version of their updated take on "Captive of the Sun" featuring Bun B. The rapper made a surprise appearance during the band's set on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last July.
