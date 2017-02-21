Watch Alex Trebek Rap Lyrics By Lil W...

Watch Alex Trebek Rap Lyrics By Lil Wayne, Drake, Desiigner & Kanye West on 'Jeopardy'

Alex Trebek showed off his MC skills during an episode of Jeopardy! on Monday night . The show's longtime host went all in for the "Let's Rap Kids!" category, reciting lyrics by Kanye West , Desiigner , Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar .

