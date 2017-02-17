Want to see - no, meet - Vanilla Ice and Salt-N-Peppa in the Lowcountry? Herea s how
If you can finish that lyric, you'll want to mark April 28 on your calendar. Because not only will Vanilla Ice be back with his "brand new invention" but he's bringing Salt-N-Peppa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, and Young MC to the North Charleston Coliseum as part of the I Love the 90's nationwide tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Fri
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC