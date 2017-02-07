Trey Songz's New VH1 Dating Web Series 'Tremaine the Playboy': Watch a Teaser
R&B singer Trey Songz is following in the hallowed footsteps of Public Enemy 's Flavor Flav, Poison 's Bret Michaels and The Game with his very own VH1 reality dating show: Tremaine the Playboy . Models Kayla Nicole, Holly Joso and Neeandra Brooks, among other women, will live in a house together to compete for Songz's attention.
