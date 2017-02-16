Tracy Morgan Jokes About How Much Money He Made From His Near-Fatal Accident on 'Conan' -- Watch
The Fist Fight star appeared on Conan on Wednesday with his co-stars in the movie -- Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Jillian Bell, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher -- where Cube joked about how Morgan talks about the incident where he was hit by a Wal-Mart truck driver - more specifically, the settlement money.. "It's always great to see Tracy," Cube said, when asked by host Conan O'Brien about working with the 48-year-old comedian after his accident.
