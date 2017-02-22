The Most Emotional Singers of the Past 25 Years
To call Chris Carrabba emotional is akin to calling Yao Ming tall, in that it doesn't take long to draw either conclusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Wed
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC