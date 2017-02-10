The Disruptors: Best Rap Album Nomine...

The Disruptors: Best Rap Album Nominees Bask In Hip-Hop's Digital Dominance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

The Recording Academy changed its rules this year to make streaming-only albums eligible for Grammy Awards. Chance the Rapper, who released his mixtape, Coloring Book , on Apple Music in May, is up for seven awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Jan 25 lolodlololol 6,190
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC