Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze Engage In Epic Beat Battle On Instagram Live
Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze occupy high ranks in the list of big name producers in the game, most especially in the realm of Hip Hop production. The pair engaged in a friendly Instagram Live battle over the weekend, with Swizz narrowly gaining the win over Just with an unreleased track that featured a few rap legends.
