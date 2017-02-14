Solange Knowles angry Beyonce's album...

Solange Knowles angry Beyonce's album was overlooked at Grammys

Solange Knowles has vented her anger at Beyonce being overlooked for the Album of the Year gong at this year's Grammys. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the 30-year-old sister of Beyonce criticised the Record Academy for giving the night's most prestigious award to only two black artists since 1997.

Chicago, IL

