Science to a riddim - JN Foundation t...

Science to a riddim - JN Foundation to adopt US-based rap project

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

On Wednesday, February 22, the JN Foundation will launch their next educational project, Science Genius Jamaica, which is inspired by the work of Professor Christopher Emdin of Teacher's College, Columbia University, New York. "It's a movement to engage students around science and what Emdin uses is hip-hop culture and music to pull them in and make them want to be more involved," Dr Renee Rattray, director of education programmes for JN Foundation, told The Gleaner .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC