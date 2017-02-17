Science to a riddim - JN Foundation to adopt US-based rap project
On Wednesday, February 22, the JN Foundation will launch their next educational project, Science Genius Jamaica, which is inspired by the work of Professor Christopher Emdin of Teacher's College, Columbia University, New York. "It's a movement to engage students around science and what Emdin uses is hip-hop culture and music to pull them in and make them want to be more involved," Dr Renee Rattray, director of education programmes for JN Foundation, told The Gleaner .
