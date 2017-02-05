Scammers Impersonate Kevin Liles In A...

Scammers Impersonate Kevin Liles In An Attempt To Dupe New Artists Out Of Cash

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Rap mogul/executive/manager extraordinaire Kevin Liles is letting people know there's a scam going around in his name. "SCAM ALERT: kevinlileskwl@gmail.com is not my email address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Backwards Rapper Sun Kmoney 4
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Jan 25 lolodlololol 6,190
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News T.I. Breaks Code Of Silence? Tupac Vs. B.I.G, W... (Apr '08) Jan 21 Lulo 177
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jan 19 InkedNat 225
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC