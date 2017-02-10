'Saturday Night Live' Scores Big Ratings With Alec...
Saturday Night Live continues its dream ratings run with Donald Trump in office. Last night's episode - hosted by Alec Baldwin , who plays the President this season, with Melissa McCarthy reprising her hugely popular impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Ed Sheeran as musical guest - soared in the ratings, scoring a 7.2 in the metered markets households and a 3.6 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|6 hr
|POPS
|2
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC