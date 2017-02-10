'Saturday Night Live' Scores Big Ratings With Alec...

'Saturday Night Live' Scores Big Rati...

12 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Saturday Night Live continues its dream ratings run with Donald Trump in office. Last night's episode - hosted by Alec Baldwin , who plays the President this season, with Melissa McCarthy reprising her hugely popular impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Ed Sheeran as musical guest - soared in the ratings, scoring a 7.2 in the metered markets households and a 3.6 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

