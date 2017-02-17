Run the Jewels are 'dirt' but can't b...

Run the Jewels are 'dirt' but can't be crushed

About five years ago, Killer Mike and El-P were rappers in their late 30s seemingly destined to be underappreciated for their talents and rich recording histories. Then Run the Jewels happened, and the two seemingly mismatched artists - Killer Mike from the Atlanta orbit of OutKast, El-P from the New York City underground - became one of hip-hop's most recognizable and beloved duos.

